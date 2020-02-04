City of Tyler moving to a new mobile emergency alert system

TYLER, Texas (City of Tyler) -As of Feb. 17, the City of Tyler will begin using the Smart 911 with RAVE Alert system. Use of the system is sponsored through the East Texas Council of Governments and will replace the formerly used CODE RED system that has been used to push out alerts.
Signing up for alerts is easy! Simply follow the RAVE alert link and create your Smart911 with RAVE Alert account. You will then be able to select which alerts from the City of Tyler, Smith County and surrounding areas you would like to receive.
Account users may sign up to receive email and text message alerts. In addition, users may opt to provide additional information like medical conditions, pet information, house description and more. This gives first responders access to critical information on how best to respond to your family’s needs in an emergency situation. All information is secure and will not be shared publicly.
