City still has clean up to do after Longview’s May storms

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Last May, thousands of trees were knocked down by straight-line wind in Longview. Many structures were damaged including equipment at Longview Parks.
KLTV spoke with the Longview Parks Director who says they are still clearing debris nearly a year later.
May 8, 2019, over seven thousand trees were blown to the ground during a sudden storm in Longview. Residents began cleanup immediately, but there are still remnants around town, even in the parks according to Longview Director of Parks and Recreation Scott Caron. He says this is a good time to continue clean up.
“Not every day, but most days this time of year especially, because it’s a little bit slower in our athletic fields and so we can take crews and they can help our crews that normally take care of our trails and pavilions and those kinds of things and playgrounds. They can assist in cleaning everything up,” Caron said.
Aikin Park was hit pretty hard.
“At Aikin, the pavilion had to be replaced. The fence was knocked down, it had to be replaced, and then a couple parts of the playground had to be replaced as well,” Caron relayed.
The city upgraded the pavilion while they were at it. And as far as continued cleanup they had a plan.
“We’ve kind of moved from west to east, so Boorman is just about cleared. I’d say maybe another day or two on it. Guthrie has a couple more trees that we need to take care of, and then we’ll move over here to the newest section of the trail at Aikin Park. And again we’ve taken care of the immediate stuff; the intermediate stuff as well and now it’s kind of coming back to really make it look nice,” Caron stated.
Of course, that immediate priority was to clear paths and make repairs. They chipped what they could and moved the rest to the compost site. It’s been a big job.
“It still continues to put us to work a little bit and we don’t mind at all,” Caron added.
And although they are moving most of the fallen trees, Caron points out that a lot of what’s left is in wooded areas on parks property.
The city also had to deal with insurance companies when a few trees on city property fell on resident’s fences.
