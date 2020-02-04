Canton hires Casey Hubble as athletic director, head football coach

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Canton has found their next head football coach. The school board approved the hire of Casey Hubble as their next athletic director and head football coach.
The hire was made official at a board meeting Tuesday morning. Hubble is joining the district from the same position at Breckenridge ISD where he has been since 2014.
“For us there were some criteria on integrity and success,” Canton Superintendent Brian Nichols said. “We were impressed with the applicant pool. We had some fine applicants and we feel like he is the right fit to lead us forwards.”
Canton went 2-9 on the season. Hubble's Buckaroo's teams went a combined 29-40 in six seasons. His most successful year on paper was his first year with the program when the team went 7-6 and made it to the third round of the playoffs. His teams made the playoffs four out of the five years he was part of the program.
Canton will have a tough district schedule after the UIL placed them in District 7 4A DII yesterday with the biennial realignment. Canton will have to play Brownsboro, Bullard, Mexia and Van. Only one team will not make the playoffs.
"We know after realignment we have a highly competitive district," Nichols said. "We have a lot of kids coming back and we know it will be an exciting time for us."
Nichols added that Hubble has some obligations with Breckenridge he has to fulfill but hopes he can have him on campus in the coming weeks.
