WEBXTRA: Tyler anti-vaping initiative aimed at educating students, parents

From the Tyler Independent School District
TYLER, Texas (News Release) - Vaping is an epidemic affecting students across the nation and Tyler ISD is no exception. So far, most of the focus has been on the harmful medical effects caused by vaping. This is why Tyler ISD is launching an anti-vaping initiative to educate parents, students, and the community on the legal ramifications of vaping, especially with THC, that could affect students long after graduation.
The serious concerns associated with vaping are something Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford feels strongly about:
“We care deeply about the success of our students,” Crawford said. “Our anti-vaping initiative aims to educate students not only on the health risks, but also that vaping could lead to a felony on their record. Felonies will affect the rest of their life, like getting accepted into college, getting scholarships, and can even affect them financially for years to come.”
It is now illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to possess tobacco products, electronic cigarette devices, or vaping products. Students caught with vaping products on Tyler ISD grounds will receive a Class C Misdemeanor citation and a fine of up to $100. Furthermore, if that vaping device has any other substance in it, such as THC oil, the student will be arrested with felony charges.
Currently, Tyler ISD has 10 possible felony vaping violations that include testing for THC oils in the device. This means that depending on test results, 10 students’ lives may be impacted long after graduation.
The Tyler ISD anti-vaping initiative is a multi-faceted approach that includes partnerships with local media outlets, CBS 19, KETK, KLTV and the Tyler Morning Telegraph, to air public service announcements created by the district that outline the legal charges for students caught vaping on campus. The initiative will also include campus posters outlining the legal implications of vaping, as well as a #TylerisdNoVaping social media campaign that will include the PSAs and additional information.