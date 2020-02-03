WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments begin in President Trump’s impeachment trial

In this image from video, presiding officer Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts listens during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30 2020. (Source: Senate Television via AP)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | February 3, 2020 at 9:46 AM CST - Updated February 3 at 9:46 AM

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLTV) - The end of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial draws near as both the House impeachment prosecutors and President Trump’s defense team prepare their closing arguments.

Closing arguments are set to begin on Monday. They will continue until Wednesday when the Senate will make their vote. The AP reports it is almost certain that the Senate will acquit him on charges of abuse of power and obstruction fo Congress.

The vote will come a day after President Trump gives his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

