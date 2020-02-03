Sheriff: Boyfriend charged with murder after woman found dead in Henderson County

Michael Cernock (Source: Henderson County Judicial Records)
By Jeff Wright | February 3, 2020 at 12:36 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 12:43 PM

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man who was charged with murder in connection with a Henderson County woman’s death was her live-in boyfriend, according to the Henderson County sheriff.

Michael Todd Cernock, 58, was arrested and booked into the Henderson County Jail on Friday, according to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse. A judge set Cernock’s bond at $1 million.

Hillhouse said on Dec. 28, deputies received a phone call in reference to a woman’s body that was discovered in a home on Blackfoot Drive in the Indian Harbor subdivision in Henderson County. The woman was later identified as Belinda Foster.

A judge ordered an autopsy on the woman’s body, where a medical examiner found “disturbing evidence" that Foster died as a result of homicide, Hillhouse said.

Investigators spoke with Cernock, who they discovered was Foster’s live-in boyfriend at the time of her death.

A warrant was issued on Jan. 31 for Cernock, and he was taken into custody and charged with murder.

