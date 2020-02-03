Louisiana authorities catch ambulance stolen in Texas

Now 19-year-old Kendal Tyson, of Dallas, faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, DWI, among others

Louisiana authorities catch ambulance stolen in Texas
A Louisiana law officer chases a stolen ambulance east on Interstate 20 at Old Minden Road in Bossier City late the afternoon of Feb. 2. (Source: LaDOTD traffic camera)
By Curtis Heyen | February 2, 2020 at 6:32 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 2:51 AM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana authorities caught an ambulance less than two hours after it was stolen in Texas.

A Louisiana law officer chases a stolen ambulance east on Interstate 20 at Old Minden Road in Bossier City late the afternoon of Feb. 2.
A Louisiana law officer chases a stolen ambulance east on Interstate 20 at Old Minden Road in Bossier City late the afternoon of Feb. 2. (Source: LaDOTD traffic camera)

The unit’s nearly 200-mile journey Sunday afternoon began in Dallas.

BOOKED: Kendal Tyson, 19, of the 2700 block of Beechmont Drive in Dallas, one count each of possession of a stolen vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, aggravated flight, resisting by false information, misrepresentation during booking and having no driver’s license.
BOOKED: Kendal Tyson, 19, of the 2700 block of Beechmont Drive in Dallas, one count each of possession of a stolen vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, aggravated flight, resisting by false information, misrepresentation during booking and having no driver’s license. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

The Dallas Fire-Rescue unit was taken about 4 p.m., according to Louisiana State Police.

Authorities got the stolen ambulance stopped at 5:48 p.m. Feb. 2 on eastbound I-20 between Airline Drive and Industrial Drive.
Authorities got the stolen ambulance stopped at 5:48 p.m. Feb. 2 on eastbound I-20 between Airline Drive and Industrial Drive. (Source: LaDOTD traffic camera)

Louisiana authorities caught sight of the stolen unit about 5:40 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 20 near Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport.

A high-speed chase ensued for the next eight miles or so.

The stolen ambulance encountered slowed traffic.

And that helped authorities stop it at 5:48 p.m. on eastbound I-20 between Airline Drive and Industrial Drive, Trooper First Class Brent Hardy said.

Authorities found no identification in the stolen ambulance or at the wheel of the vehicle, he said.

The woman has since been identified by Louisiana State Police as 19-year-old Kendal Tyson, of the 2700 block of Beechmont Drive in Dallas.

She was booked into Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing on one count each of possession of a stolen vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, aggravated flight, resisting by false information, misrepresentation during booking and having no driver’s license.

Charges are pending in Texas.

TROOP G NEWS RELEASE February 2, 2020 Stolen Ambulance Leads to High Speed Pursuit Bossier City – A woman from Texas...

Posted by Louisiana State Police on Sunday, February 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.