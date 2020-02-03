Longview police suspect 16-year-old driver struck, killed man in wheelchair

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - Longview police reported a 16-year-old girl is the suspected driver in a fatal hit-and-run.
John Page, 65, of Longview was attempting to cross North 4th Street in a wheelchair when he was struck by a vehicle on Jan. 17. Page later died at the hospital as a result of his injuries, according to Longview police.
Police say the driver fled the scene in the vehicle and didn’t return or contact the police. Longview police reported they have located the driver, who they say is a 16-year-old girl.
The case has now been forwarded to the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office, according to Longview police.
