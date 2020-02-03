High-speed chase suspect in custody after wrecking out in Henderson

HENDERSON, TX (KLTV) - A driver is in custody after leading authorities on a chase through Henderson on Monday afternoon.
The pursuit originated in Henderson city limits, according to Lt. Brian Bathke with the Henderson Police Department.
Bathke reported the chase was brief and ended when the driver crashed in the 2700 block of Highway 79 East in Henderson. The officers involved in the pursuit did not crash.
The driver was taken into custody, according to Bathke.
Further details about the pursuit are limited at this time.
