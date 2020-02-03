Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Amber Tolefree scored a career-high 35 points and Taylah Thomas made two free throws with 7.2 seconds left in overtime as No. 25 Arkansas rallied to beat Missouri 85-81, erasing a 13-point deficit in the last five minutes of regulation. The Razorbacks outscored the Tigers 23-15 in the fourth quarter. After a 6-0 Arkansas spurt in OT, Aijha Blackwell cut it to one with 19.4 seconds to go but after A'tyanna Gaulden made 1 of two free throws at 17.4, the Tigers missed a contested inside shot, allowing Thomas to seal the game. Amber Smith scored 22 points for Mizzou.