Grand Saline man gets 35 years for shooting death

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A Van Zandt County jury has sentenced a Grand Saline man to 35 years in prison for shooting a man he thought was “prowling” on his property.
The jury handed down the sentence for Dwight Dean Rosamond, 46, on Friday.
At the time of his arrest in 2018, Rosamond claimed the victim, Rickey White II, was prowling on his property and trying to steal something, giving Rosamond the right to use deadly force.
District Attorney Tonda Curry said as part of the jury charge, the jury had to determine White was not a prowler in order to hand down a guilty verdict.
“The jury determined the victim was not trying to steal anything and he was not prowling,” Curry said.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.