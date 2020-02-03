GO CATS GO! Whitehouse asst. band director serenades town with fight song after Mahomes win

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - When Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a second-half comeback victory in Super Bowl 54, a former assistant band director at Whitehouse High School knew exactly how to celebrate.
After the final whistle, Jim Clifton grabbed his trumpet, stepped out on to his front porch, and proudly played the Whitehouse Fight Song.
“When the team began to make their comeback... I turned to my wife and said, ‘If they win, I’m going to grab my trumpet, go out in the front yard and play the Whitehouse fight song’,” Clifton recalled.
Mahomes helped his team score 21 points in the fourth quarter to cement the win, as well as his status as Super Bowl MVP.
As Clifton serenaded the city, his daughter, Catherine, recorded the moment and posted it to Facebook.
While Mahomes wasn’t in the band when he was in high school (he was busy growing his legacy on the football field), Clifton said Patrick had shared his appreciation of music, making this tribute to his team’s win an appropriate way to celebrate.
