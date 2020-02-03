Fort Bragg investigating death of Lubbock paratrooper

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Authorities at Fort Bragg, North Carolina are investigating the death of a paratrooper from Lubbock.
19-year-old PV2 Caleb Smither of Lubbock was a construction equipment repairer assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team. He joined the Army last May and arrived at Fort Bragg in December. He served with the 82nd Airborne Division.
He died on Jan. 21. His cause of death is still listed as unknown as of Friday.
Smither was a Frenship High School graduate and was a star track runner.
"Private Second Class Smither was an invaluable member of the Falcon Brigade and 82nd Airborne Division," said Col. Jason Curl, commander 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. "His passing is a devastating loss for everyone. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow Paratroopers. We are with them during this difficult time."
Smither’s awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, and the Army Parachutist Badge.
If you would like to donate to his GoFundMe, click here.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.