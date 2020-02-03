Former high school teammate thrilled to see Mahomes in the NFL Championship

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 Sunday night at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Garden, FL.
Former high school teammate, Keagan Smith, remembers the high school memories with Mahomes like it was yesterday. He is thrilled to see Mahomes at the big game.
“It’s surreal, it doesn’t really feel real right now...I just sit there, God has really blessed him and he has these amazing talents and I know his dad and mom are both proud. And to see him make it to super bowl Sunday is huge,” Smith said.
Smith works at the The Mentoring Alliance - Boys & Girls Clubs of East Texas / Rose City Summer Camps / Gospel Village and interacts with the children daily.
After being the NFL’s MVP last year, Mahomes has left an impact on children.
“I work for the Boys and Girls Club and I get to see him make an impact on the kids that i’m with everyday. They ask about him and…it puts a really big smile and a big impact on them, its great,” Smith said.
When Mahomes scored his first touchdown, Smith tells us that it reminds him of the times in high school.
“It’s kind of surreal, it was more like high school again because I’ve seen him do that many times from his sophomore year to his senior year so it was surreal for real,” he said.
Mahomes was crowned the MVP in the 2020 NFL Championship game with 286 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.