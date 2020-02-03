City of Longview continues 'slow’ clean-up process after May storm damage

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Several months after severe weather knocked down trees and damaged homes across Longview, the city said the clean-up was still underway.
Although repairs have been made and many of the fallen trees have been removed, city crews still have plenty of debris to clear. Severe weather on May 7, 2019 downed hundreds of trees across the city.
“We still have a lot of trees that are down, and it takes a while and a lot of equipment to do it,” said Scott Caron, parks director for the City of Longview. “It’s not as easy as getting a chainsaw out and getting it all up because we have hundreds of trees.
“It just takes a little bit of time, and sometimes we have to get into the big equipment to pick it up, because trying to cut up those types of logs would [take a long time].”
KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum spoke with Caron about the progress, and the success the city has seen since May.
