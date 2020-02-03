Annual Chick-Fil-A soup drive to benefit Salvation Army

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the next month, every cup or bowl of chicken noodle soup purchased at Chick-Fil-A locations in Tyler will equal a donation of soup to The Salvation Army.
The 17th annual soup drive was originally a project of a previous store owner, Ed King, who died in 2014. Workers at Chick-Fil-A said they were proud to continue his legacy.
The soup drive will continue through the month of February at two locations in Broadway Crossing and Highlands Village.
The 2019 soup drive resulted in the donation of more than 5,500 cups of soup to The Salvation Army. This year, Chick-Fil-A has set a goal to sell 10,000 bowls of soup.
The Chick-fil-A location in the Broadway Square Mall will be having a Buy One, Give One Cookie offer during the same time frame. During the month of February, for every cookie purchased one will be donated to The Salvation Army in Tyler.
