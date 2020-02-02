Suspect in Palestine burglaries arrested by police

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect in recent burglaries in Palestine has been arrested by police.
According to a Facebook post by the Palestine Police Department, officers located Kendall Sandifer, 20, of Arlington near Tile Factory Rd and W. Point Tap in Westwood. Police said Sandifer had active warrants stemming from recent burglaries in the area.
The post said after a short foot pursuit through a wooded area, an officer was able to take Sandifer into custody.
Sandifer was booked into the Anderson County Jail on charges of burglary of a vehicle, engaging in organized criminal activity, theft of a firearm, and evading arrest/detention.
