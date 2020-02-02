Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off this morning with clear skies and temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. By this afternoon, we will warm to the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be breezy late in the day coming from the southwest. Tomorrow, we will start off with partly sunny skies but by the afternoon showers will move in as we warm to the upper 60s. Tuesday, we are expected widespread showers and isolated thundershowers. There is potential for severe storms on Tuesday but they will be isolated in nature with the biggest threats being large hail and gusty winds. Rain will continue throughout the day on Wednesday as temperatures take a big drop to the mid-40s. A few showers are possible late Wednesday into the start of the day on Thursday and with temperatures below freezing, there is potential for a brief period of a wintery mix. Now is the time to download your First Alert Weather App to stay up to date with the weather in your area! We will dry back out for Thursday but stay cool, in the mid-40s. Sunny skies and 60s return for Friday and Saturday.