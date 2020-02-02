State agency finds avian virus in East Texas poultry

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A routine inspection by state agents in a small East Texas town, reveals a flock of birds suffering from an avian virus.
It was earlier this week that officials from the state’s animal health commission found the birds in the small community of Scroggins, just west of Pittsburg.
Some feared another contagious virus outbreak, such as 'bird flu' in the past.
In the routine inspection in the small community, state officials from the Texas animal health commission found that a number of privately raised birds were sick with a virus called 'infectious laryngotracheitis.'
Alarming to the residents of the small community of Scroggins. Their first thought: Is it bird flu?"
“I wondered if it was some kind of flu with the birds, and wondered if it would affect birds in adjacent counties. Any kind of flu, any epidemic that would affect wildlife or man,” said Camp County resident Alethea Smerdon.
"It is very sad that the birds had to be destroyed. Knowing having that is awful," says resident Lisa Smith.
Officials established this was not ‘bird flu’. Humans can’t get this, however, it can decimate flocks.
Bordering Wood and Camp county, it's close to Pittsburg, the largest chicken producer in the area.
"We have a lot of people around here that depend on employment to do with the chickens and all the chicken houses around," Smerdon says.
The infected birds exhibited the symptoms of coughing and gasping for air and had to be euthanized to keep it from spreading to other bird populations.
The poultry were tested for the disease, and an authorized laboratory later confirmed ILT in the flock.
It’s a disease in poultry and does not affect humans.
