Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

ARKANSAS EXECUTIONS-EVIDENCE
Arkansas city agrees to tests of evidence on executed inmate
JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas city council has agreed to allow new tests on fingerprint and DNA evidence relating to a man Arkansas executed in 2017. The Jacksonville City Council voted Friday to allow the new tests on evidence that from Ledell Lee's family contends the tests could exonerate Lee of the 1993 slaying of Debra Reese. Lee insisted to the end that he was innocent of the slaying. His sister had sued the city to compel release of the evidence for testing.
EYE LAW DISPUTE
Arkansas officials OK signatures for eye law referendum
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas election officials have approved thousands of signatures submitted for a referendum this fall on an eye surgery law. Secretary of State John Thurston told representatives of the referendum campaign that they surpassed the number of valid signatures required to appear on the November ballot. The referendum asks voters to overturn a law allowing optometrists to perform several procedures that previously only ophthalmologists could perform. The move follows the state Supreme Court's ruling in December ordering Thurston to review thousands of signatures referendum supporters had submitted.
RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA-ARKANSAS
Campaign against Arkansas recreational pot measures launched
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' surgeon general and church groups have launched a campaign against recreational marijuana proposals that advocates are trying to get on the ballot four years after voters approved medical marijuana. The campaign unveiled Thursday is focused on trying to urge people to not sign petitions circulating around the state for the two competing legalization proposals. Supporters of the measures must submit at least 89,151 signatures from registered voters by July 3 and have their proposals' wording approved to qualify for the November ballot. Arkansas voters in 2016 approved a constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana.
AP-US-ARKANSAS-EXECUTIONS-ROBERTS
Court rejects death row inmate's mental illness claim
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court has ruled against a death row inmate who argued that he shouldn't be put to death because he was diagnosed with schizophrenia. Justices on Thursday upheld a lower court's decision to reject the appeal of Karl Roberts, who was convicted and sentenced to death for the 1999 killing of his 12-year-old niece, Andi Brewer. Brewer's mother, Republican state Rep. Rebecca Petty, has served in the Arkansas House since 2015. Arkansas doesn't have any executions scheduled and its supply of lethal injection drugs expired last year. The state has said it is not actively searching for lethal injection drugs.
ARKANSAS NEWSPAPER-IPAD
Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette recasts to digital only
FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is converting its circulation to digital only, except for Sundays, following the success of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. The paper serving the northwest part of the state reports Walter Hussman Jr., chairman of WEHCO Media and publisher of both newspapers, expects the shift to the digital-replica format to be completed by August. Monday-through-Saturday newspapers will no longer be printed and distributed in the 12-county Northwest Arkansas circulation area. Instead. The Sunday edition paper will still be printed, delivered and available for single-copy sale. Hussman says the digital shift is to make the newspaper more sustainable.
TRUMP-MEDICAID
Tricky trade-offs for states in Trump's new Medicaid offer
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is offering states a new Medicaid deal: more control over health care spending on certain low-income residents. But first governors must agree to a limit on how much the feds kick in. The plan is optional for states, and they'd have to apply for a waiver. It's limited only to able-bodied adults under 65, not vulnerable groups like nursing home residents, disabled people, or very low-income pregnant women and children. It's unclear how many states would be interested in such a trade-off, since the federal contribution for Medicaid is now open-ended. Takers of the deal could also face court battles.