High school sports teams will see a shakeup on Realignment Monday

The biggest story coming out of East Texas this year is with two state powers. Longview learned they will be dropping back down to 5A. There are two ways to look at it for the 2018 6A DII State Champions. Longview will either go in with some schools on the East side of the DFW area and John Tyler or the UIL could surprise people and group the Lobos with Lufkin and John Tyler. The second option is a darkhore in my mind because who do you put in there with them. While yes those three are great natural rivals, they are the only three schools in East Texas that fall in the 5A DI ranks so any schools you pull in will have a long haul on a Friday to play a game. And don’t think the drop down means an easy run to the state championship. Longview will fall into Region II which means some of the toughest competition at any level.