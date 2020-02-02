Flint residents meet to discuss concrete plant concerns

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Members of the Flint community met Saturday morning at Grace Fellowship Church to discuss concerns about the possibility of a new concrete plant in their neighborhood.
Residents who live along CR 139 in Flint are concerned about air quality, traffic increases, decreasing property rates, and more.
The church’s pastor presented the citizen’s concerns at the meeting and citizens themselves asked many questions.
Local representatives running for positions in the next election spoke on the issue and State Representative Matt Schaefer spoke to residents about how he plans to be involved.
Representatives from Tycon Ready Mix — the company hoping to build the plant — were not at the meeting, but Schaefer read a letter from them.
Tycon Ready Mix’s Official Statement to the Flint Community
Dear Flint Community,
We at Tycon Ready Mix want you to know that you have been heard, and we are working on addressing each and every point of concern. Yesterday, we had a very productive conversation with Representative Matt Schaefer. As we told Rep. Schaefer, it is our intention to meet with your community soon so we can address any issues, properly explain what our intentions are, as well as clear up a lot of misinformation that has spread.
Our intention is to be a positive force in the Flint Community. Please know we will not only follow the letter of the law, but we will go above and beyond to ensure that we are good neighbors. We want to hear from you in a constructive dialogue.
We are working diligently with Rep. Matt Schaefer who will ultimately lead the communication between the two parties, and will allow us to work together in the most productive way possible. We will be setting up a meeting between the two parties to start working on an ultimate solution.
Thank you,Tycon Ready Mix
Citizens were encouraged by those who spoke to gather a few people to speak at the commissioner’s court meeting on Tuesday, where the building of the plant is scheduled as an agenda item.
