Coleman on the Road: Teammates, others speak on talent of Patrick Mahomes

MIAMI, Florida (KLTV) - Sunday, the legacy of Patrick Mahomes gets a chance to expand even further and who knows where that will land him. We do know that, in time, he could transcend the sport of football.
“Everything about Pat is special,” said Chiefs wide-receiver Tyreek Hill. “He’s a very special kid, he’s a rare talent, I feel like he’s one of those talents that come around like once every 50 years.”
“He has this sideways jump pass where he left the ground as he’s throwing it,” said Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce. “And it was just, I was like admiring it as he’s throwing the ball like this dude is airborne right now what are we doing.”
“What I love about Patrick Mahomes is not only is he the physical face of the game, he’s the human face of the game too that the NFL I believe should be and will be very proud of in the future. Great job by his family,” said former Chiefs General Manager Scott Pioli.
“Unique, I think he does so many things during the coarse of a game where you say there’s not many people who can do that. You know his run for a touchdown in the AFC championship game, the vast majority of quarterbacks are gonna want to get out-of-bounds. And he not only doesn’t want to get out-of-bounds, he wants to wrestle his way into the end zone,” said sports writer Peter King.
