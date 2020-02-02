Coleman on the Road: Mahomes high school coach, Adam Cook, talks time in Miami

MIAMI, Florida (KLTV) - We are just one day away from the big game, number 54. For Kansas City, they have been to two SuperBowls. They lost the very first one in SuperBowl 1, but would win SuperBowl 4. So it has been a 50-year drought for the Chiefs.
And who comes along to help them get over that hump? Just some brash, young kid who can throw that ball named Patrick Mahomes out of Whitehouse and his coach that he had in high school, Adam Cook, was lucky enough to get a ticket from his college coach, Kliff Kingsbury, to the big game and he’s enjoying every minute of it.
KLTV’s Michael Coleman spoke with Cook about how he is enjoying his time before the big game.
