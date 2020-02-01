WEBXTRA: Tyler Fire Department to hold open houses for two new fire stations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Fire Department will be holding open houses for two new fire stations.
The open house for the new Tyler Fire Station 1 will be held on Feb. 7 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the station located at 801 W. Gentry Parkway.
The other open house will be held at the new Tyler Fire Station 4 which is located at 7445 Cherryhill Dr. The open house will be held on Feb. 3 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
KLTV’s Alex Leroux spoke to the fire chief Friday about the transition to the new stations and gives us a sneak peek look before the open houses.
The story will air Saturday night.
