WEBXTRA: Tyler Fire Department to hold open houses for two new fire stations

By Alex Leroux and KLTV Digital Media Staff | February 1, 2020 at 12:33 PM CST - Updated February 1 at 12:43 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Fire Department will be holding open houses for two new fire stations.

The open house for the new Tyler Fire Station 1 will be held on Feb. 7 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the station located at 801 W. Gentry Parkway.

The other open house will be held at the new Tyler Fire Station 4 which is located at 7445 Cherryhill Dr. The open house will be held on Feb. 3 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

KLTV’s Alex Leroux spoke to the fire chief Friday about the transition to the new stations and gives us a sneak peek look before the open houses.

The story will air Saturday night.

