Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival announces lineup for 2020

Parker McCollum, a Conroe (Texas) native based in Austin, has launched himself to incredible popularity not only in the Texas Music scene, but nationally as well. He released his debut album, The Limestone Kid, in 2015 to much fanfare and followed up with Probably Wrong in 2017. He signed with Universal Music Group in the Summer of 2019 and released his first single under the label, “Pretty Heart.” McCollum, known for hits such as “I Can’t Breathe,” “Hell of a Year,” and “Meet You in the Middle,” is also opening for Lindale native and country music superstar Miranda Lambert on three dates during her Wildcard Tour in February, along with Texas Country star (and two-time Red Dirt headliner) Randy Rogers Band.