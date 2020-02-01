Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival announces lineup for 2020

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival:
The complete lineup of musical artists and barbecue joints have been released for the seventh anniversary of the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 2, on the square in Downtown Tyler.
Parker McCollum, one of the hottest acts in the Texas Music scene, will headline this year’s festival, with support by Josh Abbott Band, who headlined the festival in 2015, as well as Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Charley Crockett, and Chris Colston.
This year’s festival also will feature a record 31 of the state’s most celebrated barbecue restaurants that will provide samples of their smoked meats to attendees. Participating restaurants include: Stanley’s Famous Pit BBQ (Tyler), Louie Mueller Barbecue (Taylor), The Slow Bone (Dallas), Black’s Barbecue (Lockhart, Austin, San Marcos), Hutchins BBQ (McKinney, Frisco), Schmidt Family Barbecue (Bee Cave), Lockhart Smokehouse (Dallas, Plano), Kreuz Market (Lockhart), Joseph’s Riverport Bar-B-Q (Jefferson), Snow’s BBQ (Lexington), Opie’s Barbecue (Spicewood), Roegels Barbecue Co. (Houston), Meat Church (Waxahachie), Micklethwait Craft Meats (Austin), BBQ on the Brazos (Cresson), Brisket Love BBQ & Icehouse (Lindale), Zavala’s Barbecue (Grand Prairie), The Original Bodacious Bar-B-Q (Longview), Truth BBQ (Brenham, Houston), Miller’s Smokehouse (Belton), Tyler’s Barbeque (Amarillo), LeRoy and Lewis(Austin), Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue (Pflugerville), Evie Mae’s Barbecue (Wolfforth), Country Tavern (Kilgore), Pinkerton’s Barbecue (Houston), Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew (Austin), Feges BBQ (Houston), Tejas Chocolate & Barbecue (Houston), Dayne’s Craft Barbecue (Fort Worth), and Brett’s Backyard Bar-B-Que (Rockdale).
The festival has expanded its number of participating restaurants from 14 in its inaugural year (2014) to more than 30 in 2020.
“It is really something to see how much and how well this festival has grown in seven years,” said Chase Colston, festival promoter and Live Events Manager for Townsquare Media TylerLongview, which produces the event. “The incredible amount of support we have received from our fans, Downtown Tyler and countless local and national sponsors has made Red Dirt more than we could ever imagine. We can’t wait for another great time in Year 7.”
Parker McCollum, a Conroe (Texas) native based in Austin, has launched himself to incredible popularity not only in the Texas Music scene, but nationally as well. He released his debut album, The Limestone Kid, in 2015 to much fanfare and followed up with Probably Wrong in 2017. He signed with Universal Music Group in the Summer of 2019 and released his first single under the label, “Pretty Heart.” McCollum, known for hits such as “I Can’t Breathe,” “Hell of a Year,” and “Meet You in the Middle,” is also opening for Lindale native and country music superstar Miranda Lambert on three dates during her Wildcard Tour in February, along with Texas Country star (and two-time Red Dirt headliner) Randy Rogers Band.
Josh Abbott Band, who headlined Red Dirt its second year in 2014, is a mainstay in the Texas Country realm and remains one of its biggest stars. Known for hits such as “She’s Like Texas,” “Oh, Tonight,” and “Wasn’t That Drunk,” Josh Abbott Band released their latest EP, Catching Fire, last summer.
Jason Boland & The Stragglers are one of the longest-running bands in Texas/Red Dirt Music and are consistently considered among the top-tier in live performances and songwriting. Long heralded as legends in the scene, Jason Boland & The Stragglers broke out in 1999 with their much-celebrated album, Pearl Snaps, and have since released 10 more albums, both in the studio and live. The band is touring in 2020 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Pearl Snaps.
Charley Crockett, a distant relative of the legendary Davy Crockett, is one of the best at showcasing his ability to sing blues, country, and Americana. He went from busking in New Orleans, Dallas and New York City to eventually returning to Texas and becoming a celebrated artist across multiple genres. His 2018 album Lil G.L.’s Blue Bonanza, was his breakout record and since followed up with The Valley in 2019.
Lindale native Chris Colston is quickly making a name for himself in the Texas Music Scene, consistently headlining major venues while also supporting some of the biggest names in Texas and Red Dirt Music. His single, “Gone,” surpassed 1 million streams on Spotify in 2019. He recently released his latest single, “First Dirt Road,” in advance of his first full-length album that is due out in 2020.
Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival has sold out in each of its six years of existence, including in a record three hours in 2019. More than 5,500 festival-goers are expected at 2020’s event. Tickets go on sale for this year’s festival at 10 a.m. CT Friday, Feb. 7, at http://reddirtbbqfest.com. VIP tickets are $125, general admission tickets – which include access to the barbecue and music portions of the festival – are $75, and concert-only tickets are $35
The Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is presented by 101.5 KNUE, East Texas’ No. 1 country music station, Radio Texas, LIVE! With Buddy Logan, and Hyundai of Longview. A portion of the festival’s proceeds benefits The Heart of Tyler/Tyler Main Street, a non-profit organization dedicated to the economic, cultural and historic revitalization of Downtown Tyler
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.