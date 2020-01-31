East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Clear to Clear skies tonight with fairly chilly temperatures expected. Sunny on Saturday with a bit of early morning fog possible, then Mostly Sunny on Sunday with warmer temperatures likely. Clouds return on Monday with a chance for scattered showers developing. A cold front is expected midday on Tuesday bringing more showers and even an isolated thunderstorm or two. We will monitor this closely for the chances of a few storms becoming severe. Wednesday still has showers likely once again...scattered throughout the day. A few thundershowers are again possible. We drop to near freezing on Thursday morning and some moisture is still possible. So with that said, a light wintry mix is possible over northern areas during the early morning hours. It is still many days away and it could change. Next Friday, the sun is expected to return with a chilly morning and mild afternoon expected. Enjoy Your Weekend.