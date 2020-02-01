High school competition BBQ is coming to White Oak

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - There’s little doubt that East Texans love their barbecue, so there was a bit of excitement generated when it was announced White Oak High School will be hosting a regional barbecue competition between 30 area high schools.
KLTV spoke with the White Oak Culinary Class about how they think they’ll rank in the Q.
White Oak Culinary Arts Instructor Leslie Rasco said this is the first year for culinary arts at White Oak.
“It’s great because we’re a rural community, and everybody knows barbecue. Kids know barbecue, the community knows barbecue, and so where else should I take culinary but to the barbecue pit?” Rasco said.
They have quite a pit to use.
“It was made about two years ago by our AG Department. The welding class made it, so now we get to use it,” Rasco stated.
All 30 teams, many from East Texas, will start making the same things at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday.
“Each team is responsible for creating a dessert, beans, chicken, ribs, and a brisket,” Rasco revealed.
The judges are local and will vote on their favorites.
“The top ten of the schools that are here get to go to state,” Rasco said.
Leslie says the barbecue competition is about five years old.
“It’s just built every single year, and now we have a whole association called Texas High School Barbecue Cooker Association. It’s a lot of words to say,” Rasco said.
It is a mouthful, but maybe it should be, considering what they govern.
Senior Branson Hays never dreamed he’d take a cooking class, but hey, everybody has to eat.
“I really like the culinary program; I mean it’s something new, I didn’t know how it was going to be," Hays said. “The barbecuing especially, I’ve always wanted to do it.”
And, like in White Oak football, Branson made the cut for the team. He said there was a lot of trial and error, but they came up with a secret recipe which he’ll now reveal.
“I can’t have that happen,” Hays said.
Well, he probably didn’t talk about secret football plays either.
“It’s a really neat opportunity for our kids to learn about the science of smoking and how cooking works and then get to branch out and talk to adults and find out what it takes to be huge in the world of barbeque,” Rasco added.
“I think we’re going to do good. I think we’re going to swing into state, but we’ll see,” Hays predicted.
Okay, now that sounded like a football player. But this really sounds like Texas; instead of a track meet it’s a meat meet.
The Saturday morning event at the back of White Oak High School is open to the public to cheer on their favorite competitors. It’s free to attend but whether or not they give out samples to the public is up to individual teams.
