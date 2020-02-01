Flint residents plan meeting to discuss concrete plant concerns

“I am aware of the permit application being made by Tycon Ready Mix, LLC to TCEQ for approval of a new concrete batch plant off of Burkett Road near Flint. I have spoken to many residents and concerned citizens in the area about this application. As a result, I am placing this issue on the next Commissioners Court agenda for Tuesday, February 4, to allow those Smith County residents to voice their concerns in a public forum. Under state law, Smith County — like every county — has very limited authority to regulate the use of private land or to enact ordinances like you might see inside a city’s limits. In this instance, specific permitting and regulation of concrete processing facilities is authority that the State has reserved for itself through the TCEQ and other administrative agencies.”