Flint residents plan meeting to discuss concrete plant concerns

FLINT, TEXAS (KLTV) - An East Texas community is fighting to keep a concrete plant out of their neighborhood.
Residents who live along CR 139 (Burkett Road) in Flint are concerned about everything from an increase in traffic to air quality and the possible effects on property rates.
“It’s just right in the middle of a large residential area, and it doesn’t make sense to put it here," resident Jerry King said. "I think it should be in a more commercial-manufacturing environment.”
Right across the street from the Foxwood neighborhood, you’ll find a sign posted by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. It’s there to notify folks of a proposed air quality permit by the developer, Tycon Ready Mix LLC.
Not too far from that sign, there is now a new sign posted by a resident whose home would sit right in front of the plant.
Smith County Pct. 1 Commissioner Jeff Warr represents that area and sent KLTV the following statement:
“I am aware of the permit application being made by Tycon Ready Mix, LLC to TCEQ for approval of a new concrete batch plant off of Burkett Road near Flint. I have spoken to many residents and concerned citizens in the area about this application. As a result, I am placing this issue on the next Commissioners Court agenda for Tuesday, February 4, to allow those Smith County residents to voice their concerns in a public forum. Under state law, Smith County — like every county — has very limited authority to regulate the use of private land or to enact ordinances like you might see inside a city’s limits. In this instance, specific permitting and regulation of concrete processing facilities is authority that the State has reserved for itself through the TCEQ and other administrative agencies.”
Warr is encouraging those with concerns to attend next weeks’ Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
Community members have also called a meeting on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. The meeting will take place at the Grace Fellowship Church at 18802 FM 2493 in Flint.
More than 500 people have already joined a Facebook group protesting the construction of the plant.
