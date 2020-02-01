Firefighters save dog home alone in Clarksville City-area house fire that displaced 3

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A residential structure fire Friday afternoon has displaced three people.
According to fire officials, the fire occurred in a mobile home with an addition on Green St. No one was home at the time the fire started, but a neighbor who saw the smoke called 911. White Oak, Gladewater, and Clarksville-Warren fire departments responded to the scene.
16 firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in 15 minutes and the fire was completely out in 40 minutes, officials say. There were dogs outside in the back yard, and they were safe. There was one small dog alone inside the home. A firefighter was able to rescue it.
The home is uninhabitable. The Gregg County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
