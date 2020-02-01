Cyber security bill discussed at Upshur commissioners court

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Computer information can be compromised or stolen through viruses or hacking.
It was that possibility that had one East Texas commissioners court discussing a bill designed to train people in 'cyber security'.
If you have a login, then there’s always the possibility that you could be hacked, and have private information compromised. At Upshur county commissioners court, HB 3834 was item number 9 on the agenda.
“The Texas legislature passed a new cyber security training requirement. and everybody that works for Upshur County that has access to or a login is going to take it,” says Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller.
The bill requires all state and municipal employees who use a computer on the job, to learn and know the basics of cyber security.
Particularly important for law enforcement. a breach of information could mean they no longer have a case against an offender.
“The information we have. Personal information, case reports on things that we do needs to be protected,” says Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb.
In the court systems, not only would personal employee information be at stake, but there's also the threat of confidential information being accessed that could compromise legal cases going through the courts.
"With the technology we have now and the upgrades we've recently done, it brings to light how important it is for employees what they need to know, what they need to do for cyber security of our systems here in Upshur county. Protect us from cyber security attacks," Webb says.
"It's more than just important," Tefteller says.
All state and municipal employees have until June to complete the cyber security training.
