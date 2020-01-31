WEBXTRA: Watershed protection workshop in Tyler focuses on Angelina River

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - Texas Watershed Steward workshop on water quality related to the Angelina River was held Friday morning in Tyler.
It’s more than just a workshop. The bigger picture is getting people involved in local watershed protection. The Angelina River extends from Tyler to Lufkin.
During Friday’s workshop, people learned more about watershed resources. Bacterial issues occur in bodies of water and residents are learning how to identify ways to keep them clean.
KTRE’s T’Ebonie Tanner spoke with Anna Gitter who is the research assistant for the Texas Water Resources Institution.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.