WATCH LIVE: Impeachment trial continues in the Senate

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLTV) - President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate is set to resume today at noon.
According to an Associated Press story, the impeachment trial may end soon. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, said late Thursday that he will oppose calling more witnesses in the impeachment trial, “all but dashing Democratic efforts to hear more testimony and boosting chances the Senate will vote quickly to acquit the president,” the AP story stated.
Alexander, who is retiring from the Senate, released a statement after senators finished a long question-and-answer session with the House Democrats prosecuting the charges and the lawyers defending the president.
The AP story stated that at the same time, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said she would vote for more witnesses. However, it would take a total of four Republican senators to break with the majority and side with Democrats to affect the outcome.
“There is no need for more evidence,” Alexander said in his statement.
Alexander conceded that it was “inappropriate” for Trump to ask Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, a political rival, but he said that even if the charges from the House are true, they “do not meet the Constitution’s ‘treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors’ standard for an impeachable offense,” the AP story stated.
“A vote on witnesses, expected Friday, could lead to an abrupt end of the trial with the expected acquittal,” the Associated Press story stated. “Or, now less likely, it could bring days, if not weeks more argument as Democrats press to hear testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton and others.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
