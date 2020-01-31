Tyler police: Woman died in two-vehicle wreck on Chandler Hwy

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - On January 30, 2020, at around 4:35 p.m., Tyler Police officers responded to the 4700 block of Chandler Hwy on report of a fatal accident. A pick up truck driven by a female was traveling westbound in the 4700 block of Chandler Hwy when it struck another vehicle traveling in the same direction. The truck exited the roadway and rolled, partially ejecting the driver who was killed. The two occupants of the second vehicle were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Officers are still on scene. No traffic diversions are needed, and investigators are working to determine the identity of the deceased driver.