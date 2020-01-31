Tyler police identify victim of fatal crash on Chandler Hwy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police have identified the woman killed in a crash in Tyler on Thursday afternoon.
Tammy Jo Mahon, 48, of Chandler, died in a two-vehicle crash in the 4700 block of Chandler Highway on Thursday, according to Tyler police. They arrived at the scene at about 4:35 p.m.
Tyler police reported Mahon was driving a pickup and traveling westbound on Chandler Highway when the vehicle allegedly was struck by another car traveling in the same direction. The crash caused the truck to exit the roadway and roll, partially ejecting the driver.
The two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Tyler police.
Tyler police reported the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.