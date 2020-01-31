Tyler cross country runners go the extra mile with Kobe Bryant tribute

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In the world of sports, an athlete comes along every few years and transcends the game. Names like Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, and Jackie Joyner-Kersee are among the many great names who made an impact that’s still felt decades after they left their sport.
Kobe Bryant’s name stands out to more recent sports fans, even more now after the news of his sudden and tragic death. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and 7 other people died when the helicopter they were in crashed into a hillside in California on Jan. 26.
The news came as a shock to sports fans and fellow athletes around the world. As tributes poured in through social media, a member of the University of Texas at Tyler cross country team decided to create a way to honor a man whose rise to greatness inspired so many.
“I’m not really an artist or anything,” said Jack Gipson, a cross country student at UT Tyler. “I saw a lot of people making tributes to Kobe. I’m a huge NBA fan... so I watched Kobe a lot.
“It’s going to sound cliche, but it felt almost like a family member died, almost. I’ve never cried over someone I never met before dying, so it was just so weird to me.”
Gipson said Bryant’s death meant a great deal to him because he didn’t just watch him growing up, but also idolized him as a former basketball player.
Gipson called a friend who shared his passion for running and came up with a way to honor the late athlete.
“[Jack] called me and said I’m sad about the Kobe thing, and I want to do something,” Noah Hall recalled. “So we just sat together at Starbucks and mapped out a run, and then we were able to get other people on board with us. Jack sent that out in a group text, and it was fun that our team and his coaching staff all came together to do that. It was so fun.”
The two runners used a fitness tracking app to map out directions to spell out a path of K-O-B-E through the streets of downtown Tyler.
With their map in place, the group set out Friday morning on S. Vine Street, running through residential streets and crossing over South Broadway, and eventually ending with a loop on E. Lake Street.
A 7.5-mile run to honor a man that no one in the group knew on a personal level, but felt on a level only competitors can understand.
“He was a great example for a hard work ethic and kind of a motivation, especially with running. It takes a lot of mental willpower, and that’s something we looked up to in Kobe,” Hall said.
“I know Vanessa Bryant probably won’t see this, but if she does, I send my condolences to you and all the families that were affected,” Gipson added. “Kobe is an icon; he’s not just a sports icon, people outside of sports knew him. We love him. Rest in peace.”
