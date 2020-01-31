Two LHS Students chosen from thousands to perform at Carnegie Hall

Longview, Texas (KLTV) - Eighteen thousand tried out from all over the world, but only six hundred made the cut, and two of them are from Longview. The 2020 High School Honors Performance Series selects the best orchestral musicians to play at Carnegie Hall.
We spoke with the two Longview High School violinists chosen for the performance.
Mathew Guck and Josephine Cowart have strings in common, and an upcoming performance at Carnegie Hall making them part of the chosen few.
“I was really excited and honored to be a part of this amazing program. I’ve done it before in middle school and it was a really great experience and so to be able to go back was really exciting,” Cowart said.
The High School Honors Performance at Carnegie will be Mathew’s first trip there, and when he heard about it:
“I was really really excited. There’s like a long application process and you have to write a short response about why you want to go and I spent probably way too much time answering that response,” Guck said.
It apparently paid off. He started playing the violin because of a sibling.
“My older sister started playing the violin in like third grade because she wanted to play guitar. Someone told her it will help your fingers get better, and so we had violins at the house. When I got to elementary school I started taking orchestra,” Guck revealed.
Josephine says she’s been playing for about 13 years, and she likes the way music speaks to people.
“Music is really connective and so no matter where you’re from; you can be from anywhere in the world and it’s kind of like a universal language so to speak and so I think it’s really cool that I’m able to use my music to be able to connect with people all over the world and share the same experience,” Cowart explained.
Mathew enjoys that aspect, and sharing a musical commonality.
“When you’re with a whole group of kids, or other people and you’re trying to read this really hard music it’s just really fun because you’re all sharing like a common frustration,” Guck added.
And some of those frustrations, well these two sometimes take it out on each other with a little battle of the bows. Hopefully that doesn’t break out at Carnegie Hall.
The Honors Performance Series was created to showcase excellence in high school performers. The concert will take place February 2 at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.