Tyler man gets 35 years in prison for 2017 murder of gas station clerk

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder in the death of a gas station clerk.
LaMarcus Hannah was initially charged with capital murder. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of murder. Under the plea agreement, Hannah waived his right to a jury trial and his right to an appeal.
The case stems from the January 2017 robbery and murder at the Conoco Gas Station in the 3300 block of North Northeast Loop 323. Clerk Billy Dale Stacks was shot multiple times. He later died after being on life support.
Earlier Friday morning, another man charged in the case was also in court. Kedarius Oliver, 26, was scheduled plea hearing and sentencing. Instead, Oliver requested a trial date.
He’s now scheduled to be in court for a pre-trial hearing on June 5 with a trial set to start on June 15.
Three people were charged in Stacks’ death. In November 2019, Dameon Jamrc Mosely, was found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to death.
