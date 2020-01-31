Townhomes to be built in Downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Just outside the Downtown Square in Tyler, a sign marks where 18 new townhomes will soon stand. Founder of TD Land Management Will Hersey explains why they chose Downtown Tyler.
“There is a very big attraction to come to a city such as Tyler with all of its greenery and all of the hospitality, as well as about a third of the cost of living to say a Downtown Dallas or Houston area,” Hersey said.
The townhomes will be built on the old King Chevrolet lot on West Erwin street and South Bonner avenue. City of Tyler Main Street director Amber Varona says this will help in the push to revitalize the area.
“Being able to bring residential right in the core of downtown is gonna be very vital to not only the success of our commercial and retail businesses, but also creating that overall feel of downtown where it is a 24/7 aspect that where it doesn’t feel like it’s gonna shut down at 5,” Varona said.
Varona says the goal to revamp downtown has been going on for years, but Tyler isn’t alone in this effort.
“It’s Main Streets nationwide that are going through this huge revitalization era. People are just regaining their focus on the core of their cities that tell the stories of how the city began. Most of the historic buildings are within that area and it really is a place that connects all,” Varona said.
Adjacent to the new townhomes is another plot of land Hersey says could one day be home to a bowling alley and local restaurants. He says all of this will be a big step in changing downtown Tyler for the better.
“It’s time to bring back the thriving ambition of what Downtown Tyler was and that’s what we believe the townhomes are going to portray,” Hersey said.
After just one week of being available for reservation, three of the townhomes have been claimed.
