St. Mary’s Catholic School in Longview celebrates 50 years with annual Enchilada Roll

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - St. Mary’s Catholic School in Longview is wrapping up Catholic Schools week with an enchilada sale.
The 50th Annual Enchilada Roll fundraiser honors past chairwomen who have been involved in this event for 50 years. Proceeds will go to scholarships for Catholic high school youth.
The public is invited to come by and purchase enchiladas. The sale started at 1 p.m. and will last until they’re sold out. The enchiladas come in trays of six and each tray is $8.
