Panda Express planning on expansion to Athens

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Described as an “American Chinese cuisine,” Panda Express is taking steps to expand to Athens.
The company has applied for a permit through the city’s planning and zoning commission. The address is listed at 1006 East Tyler Street, which is next door to Burger King.
A company representative confirmed the plans in an email Friday, saying the restaurant is slated to open in late summer and will have 54 interior seats and 18 outdoor seats. They plan to hire between 25 and 30 workers.
Those interested in a job can apply here.
