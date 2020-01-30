East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Cloudy skies will continue through Friday morning and a slight chance for a few light showers will as well. Only a 20% - 30% chance for these showers. Rainfall totals will likely remain below .20″. Starting on Friday afternoon, skies should begin to slowly clear with some nice sunshine expected during the afternoon. Yes, some clouds will continue as well, but at least we should see the sun. Saturday is still likely to be sunny and mild and Sunday, partly cloudy and a bit warmer still. Clouds return during the day on Monday and the chances for showers will increase throughout the day...30%. Midday on Tuesday, a cold front is expected, bringing in showers and come cooler air back to ETX. Mostly Cloudy and cool on Wednesday then Partly Cloudy and cooler on Thursday. Enjoy!