EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A few areas of patchy fog and some drizzle with overcast skies to start the day, but the drizzle will end by late morning and the skies will begin to clear this afternoon. Even with some sunshine, temperatures today will only reach the lower to mid 50s. However, mostly sunny skies tomorrow will warm temperatures into the lower 60s and the warming trend continues into Sunday with more sunshine and highs near 70 degrees. Clouds increase early next week with a chance for rain by Monday afternoon. The chance fo rain becomes likely Tuesday with a cold front moving through. This front will keep rain chances in the forecast through midweek and drop temperatures below average for a few days.