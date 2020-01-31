Marshall man who shot, robbed victim on Henley Perry sentenced to six years in prison

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 19-year-old Marshall man who shot and robbed another man on Henley Perry in July of 2019 will serve six years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison as part of a plea agreement.
As part of the plea agreement, Xzavier Jarkivon Jackson pleaded guilty to two felony charges - aggravated robbery and evading arrest with a vehicle. He was sentenced to two concurrent six-year prison terms, which means he will serve them at the same time.
Jackson appeared in Judge Brad Morin’s 71st Judicial District Courtroom for a plea hearing on Wednesday.
Officers were told that the shooter had left the area in a black Ford Fusion. Two patrol units located the suspect vehicle traveling north on South Washington Avenue near the intersection with Travis Street and attempted to pull the vehicle over.
The press release said the driver of the suspect vehicle, later identified as Jackson, refused to stop for the officers and drove eastbound on Travis to the intersection of South Garrett Street where he turned south onto South Garrett. The driver stopped the vehicle in the roadway at the intersection of South Garrett and Atkins and ran east on Atkins. One officer pursued Jackson, and another officer stayed with the vehicle. The officer with the vehicle detained two passengers, Robert Leonard, 17, of Marshall, and a juvenile. The passengers were placed in investigative detention.
The officers chasing Jackson pursued him east on Atkins and caught up to him in a yard in the 600 block of Key Street. An officer observed Jackson climbing a fence with a black handgun in his right hand. Jackson threw the handgun into the woods and continued to ignore commands to get on the ground. A taser was used to incapacitate Jackson, and he was taken into custody without any further incident.
Officers arrived at the scene of the shooting learned that the incident began when a black car appeared to swerve towards an employee of a moving company working at a residence on Henley Perry. The employee threw up his arms as an indication of frustration, the black car stopped, and the occupants began to exit the car.
The employee attempted to stop the occupants from getting out of the vehicle and a fight broke out between the employee and one of the occupants. The driver of the vehicle then got out and pointed a gun at the employee as the employee’s father came out from behind the house to see what the disturbance was.
The release said Jackson then fired the pistol. The shot missed the employee but struck his father in the left thigh. Jackson fired another shot which did not strike anyone and then demanded money. The shooting victim handed Jackson some cash and the vehicle fled the area.
The injured victim was transported part of the way to the hospital by a private vehicle and was transferred to the ambulance that met them on the way.
Jackson was positively identified as the shooter by witnesses and was charged with aggravated robbery, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, and evading arrest as a result of his actions. A second passenger in the vehicle, Robert Leonard, was charged with aggravated robbery. The juvenile passenger was released to his mother after it was determined he had only been in the car and had not participated in the crime.
A third arrest was made at the intersection of South Garrett and Atkins when Keyshauna Leonard, arrived and refused to comply with an officer’s instructions to stay away from the suspect vehicle and the patrol vehicle where the suspects were seated. Keyshauna Leonard was charged with interference with public duties
It is believed that this was an isolated incident that quickly spiraled out of control due to the actions of Jackson and his passenger.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.