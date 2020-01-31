Marshall man who shot, robbed victim on Henley Perry sentenced to six years in prison

The press release said the driver of the suspect vehicle, later identified as Jackson, refused to stop for the officers and drove eastbound on Travis to the intersection of South Garrett Street where he turned south onto South Garrett. The driver stopped the vehicle in the roadway at the intersection of South Garrett and Atkins and ran east on Atkins. One officer pursued Jackson, and another officer stayed with the vehicle. The officer with the vehicle detained two passengers, Robert Leonard, 17, of Marshall, and a juvenile. The passengers were placed in investigative detention.