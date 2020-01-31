Longview man who robbed E-Z Mart at gunpoint agrees to 12-year prison sentence

LONGVIEW Texas (KLTV) - A 25-year-old Longview man who robbed the E-Z Mart at 1501 Pine Tree Road in 2018 has accepted a 12-year prison sentence as part of a plea bargain.
Peyton Dajon Horton pleaded guilty to a felony aggravated robbery charge when he appeared in Judge Scott Novy’s 188th Judicial District Court on Friday.
According to the Longview Police Department, Horton robbed the E-Z Mart at 1:45 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2018. He used a small handgun to get the clerk’s attention from outside the store and demanded money from the store employee.
Longview police officers found Horton still in the area about 1:45 a.m. that same morning. Horton was found to be in possession of a firearm that was reported missing from a vehicle on Aug. 16, 2017, in Longview, according to the LPD.
According to LPD, during the investigation, Peyton admitted to the robbery and was taken to jail on five outstanding warrants and the felony aggravated robbery charge.
