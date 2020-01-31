Hopkins County landowner finds body in Como area, sheriff’s office investigates

HOPKINS COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a landowner found a body on their property.
The landowner in the Como reportedly called the sheriff’s office on Jan. 30 to report that they had found a deceased person, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office identified the victim as 34-year-old Roland Vallejo. They were able to identify him based on physical characteristics and tattoos.
Vallejo’s body was taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office where they will determine the cause of death.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate his death. At this time they don’t suspect foul play.
