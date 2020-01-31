Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference schools each received more than $44.6 million in total revenue distributed by the league. It's a seven-figure increase from the previous fiscal year. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday the league handed out just over $651.0 million of total revenue among the 14 members for the 2018-19 fiscal year. The fiscal year ended on August 31, 2019.That's up from $627.1 million total and $43.1 million per school in 2017-18.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints maintain their PR work on the area’s Roman Catholic sexual abuse crisis was “minimal.” But attorneys suing the church allege hundreds of confidential Saints emails show the team actively helping decide “which names should or should not” be included in the archdiocese's list of credibly accused clergy. That list has become a key point in the controversy surrounding the team since news of the Saints emails broke last week. An AP analysis of the list of 57 credibly accused clergy found it underestimated the actual number by at least 20.
MIAMI (AP) — San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert was the breakout star of the NFC championship game after running for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the victory over Green Bay. His long and sometimes difficult journey to NFL stardom has been a popular topic of conversation in Miami during the week leading to the Super Bowl on Sunday. Mostert credits some of his success to his childhood love of surfing. He grew up in shark-infested waters off the coast of New Smyrna Beach, Florida. The ocean provided tranquility for him and it still holds a special place in his heart.
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Leticia Amihere scored 16 points and No. 1 South Carolina held Mississippi scoreless in the first quarter and limited Ole Miss to two points in the first half on the way to an 87-32 win. The Gamecocks led 18-0 after one period and scored 27 unanswered points before Mississippi got its first basket. Mimi Reid scored 12 points for Ole Miss.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tavin Lovan had 19 points and six rebounds as Alabama-Birmingham topped Texas-San Antonio 76-68. Lovan made just 6 of 17 shots from the floor for the Blazers (13-9, 4-5 Conference USA), but he hit 7 of 8 free throws. Keaton Wallace led the Roadrunners (10-12, 4-5) with 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting, including 4 of 10 from beyond the 3-point arc. Jhivvan Jackson, who came into the game second in the nation with a 26.3 scoring average, added 20 points.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Amber Ramirez scored 22 points, Alexis Tolefree added 17, and No. 25 Arkansas beat Alabama 66-48. The Crimson Tide took a 7-3 lead when Jordan Lewis hit a 3-pointer with 6:19 left in the first quarter but went scoreless over the next seven minutes, 43 seconds and went nearly 13 1/2 minutes until its next field goal. They missed 18 consecutive, and 28 of their next 29, shots as Arkansas built a 26-point lead. De'Sha Benjamin led Alabama with 10 points.