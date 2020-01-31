Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! We started out this morning with cloudy skies and scattered showers and drizzle but that all changes this afternoon and evening. Highs today will be just a bit warmer than yesterday, with our warmest spots reaching into the middle 50s. Our cloud cover will begin to break apart later this afternoon but a majority of the clearing likely won’t occur until our late evening and overnight hours. This means we will wake up with nothing but sunshine by Saturday morning! A caveat to our clear skies means that temperatures will drop pretty quickly, likely dropping out into the middle 30s by tomorrow morning, and due to calm winds we will likely wake up to some patchy dense fog as well. The fog will lift later in the morning hours and as we head into our first sunny afternoon of the weekend, expect highs to warm into the lower 60s. More sunshine and warmth for Sunday as winds shift more from the southwest and highs will reach near 70 degrees! Southwesterly winds increase dramatically on Monday to around 10-20+ miles per hour and mostly cloudy skies return to East Texas. We will start off dry on Monday but as we head later into the day, showers and isolated thundershowers will become more likely, especially overnight into Tuesday. A very strong cold front will begin to move into East Texas during the midday hours of Tuesday and could bring the chance of a few strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Behind the cold front temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 30s by Wednesday morning and with the possibility of scattered showers persisting through Wednesday, we could potentially see a mixture of cold rain and wintry precip for our northern counties. Skies look to dry out by Thursday just in time for a widespread freeze as temperatures could dip as low as the upper 20s-lower 30s. Skies clear out Thursday afternoon and sunshine returns by next Friday. A lot can change between now and next Tuesday and Wednesday so be sure to keep an eye out for updates to the forecast. We will keep you updated. Enjoy the weekend!