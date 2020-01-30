WEBXTRA: Tyler police surprise student participating in Jack Elementary shoe drive

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jack Elementary School in Tyler is doing a shoe drive to collect shoes for Tyler ISD students.
Last week we spoke with Bronx Bynum a third grader from Jack Elementary who has really been participating actively in the shoe drive.
As of Thursday, he had 81 pairs and he showed up to the Tyler Police Department were he had previously asked for help and got a big surprise.
KLTVs Alex Leroux was there and shares what the police department gave Bronx toward the shoe drive.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.