State-of-the-Art Bradley Thompson Tower to open at Christus by summer 2020

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System is currently building a new state-of-the-art facility that will decrease waiting times for East Texas visitors.
“Being able to offer much bigger space, we’ll have the capacity to manage close to 90,000 patients here per year, which is 30,000 more than what we normally have,” said Vice President of Operations for Emergency Services for Christus Health, Luis Haro M.D.
Construction began in 2018 and for the past two years, crews worked day by day to complete the Bradley Thompson Tower by summer 2020.
This building is a 200,000 square foot, multi-story tower that will include a modern, highly-efficient emergency care center and two state-of-the-art intensive care units.
The facility will connect to the Dawson Parking Garage by sky bridge and provide a continuum of care through every phase of treatment and provide Northeast Texans 24/7 care.
- Time in waiting room 30 minutes less
- Time to triage 50% faster
- Time to clinician visit 50% faster
- Separate adult and pediatric lobby, waiting rooms
- 48 private ER exam rooms: 40 adult, 8 pediatric
- Two 2-bay trauma rooms
- Two rooftop helipads and high-speed elevator
- Advanced imaging center
- Two sophisticated intensive care units, 48 patient rooms
- Increased patient privacy and infection control
“In a construction process were approximately 120 days out of occupancy. We’re placing room finishes and we’ll continue that in the coming months,” Vice President of Construction for Christus Health, Kyle Rutherford said.
As crews weld and run cables throughout the building, the goal they have in mind is to create a unique environment for the patients and their families.
“The patients and families of East Texas and beyond and now they’re going to have an environment where they can care for them even better. Many people don’t think much about where they care for patients on the provider end, but this is not only designed for the patients, it’s assigned for the families,” Haro said.
This facility will also provide top notch care for its patients.
“You’re going to have level 1 and 2 trauma care, stroke care, heart care, top notch care that meets the facilities,” Haro said.